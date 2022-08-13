Bradley returned two kickoffs for 31 yards and two punts for five yards in Friday's 24-13 win over Jacksonville in Preseason Week 1.

Bradley put the Browns in a hole on the opening kickoff, getting stuffed inside the 15, and the Deshaun Watson-led offense followed with an uninspiring opening series. Bradley got the first crack at replacing Jakeem Grant (Achilles) in the return game, although the Browns are expected to cycle in others over the remaining weeks before the regular season kicks off Sept. 11 at Carolina. Demetric Felton, D'Ernest Johnson and possibly Anthony Schwartz could also challenge for the lead job.