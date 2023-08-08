Bradley (undisclosed) was waived by the Steelers with an injury designation Tuesday.
Bradley was working to earn a roster spot after signing a reserve/future deal with the team in January. He'll now revert to IR if he can clear waivers, and he'll be forced to miss the 2023 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.
