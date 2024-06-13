Hall (lower body), who has been sidelined at minicamp, said Wednesday he "could practice right now" but that "the coaches are really cautious," John Pullano of the Jets' official site reports.

"I do all the walkthroughs and stuff we've been doing," Hall said. While he's been present for OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Hall has been limited to work on the side due to what coach Robert Saleh called "some lower half stuff." The featured RB said he feels "a lot leaner this offseason" and that his knee "feels a lot better" than during the 2023 campaign. He's set lofty goals for improvement during the 2024 season, saying his targets are to earn his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors and match the standard of superstar 49ers tailback Christian McCaffery. Fantasy managers have similarly high expectations for Hall heading into Year 3, as he's one of the few running backs commonly in contention to come off the board early in Round 1 of fantasy drafts, along with McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson.