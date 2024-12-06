Hall (knee) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and spent Friday's session working in the rehab area, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. The third-year pro's knee injury appears set to keep him sidelined Week 14, though an official decision on Hall's status may not arrive until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis will be the top candidates to lead New York's backfield until Hall is healthy enough to retake the field.