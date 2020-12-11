Gore (concussion/not injury related) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing fully Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Ty Johnson filled in admirably after Gore got hurt early in last week's loss to the Raiders, topping 100 yards with a touchdown. Those who picked up Johnson in hopes of a repeat performance in a leading role may instead end up with part of a timeshare with Gore, who practiced fully Friday after missing Thursday's session for reasons that apparently weren't related to the concussion. Still, Gore will need to clear the protocol for head injuries in order to do so Sunday.