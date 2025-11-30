default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Phillips (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Phillips has been nursing a foot injury since early November, but it has not been severe enough for him to miss any games, and that trend will continue Sunday. The 2018 third-rounder has recorded 38 tackles (13 solo), including 0.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble through 11 regular-season games.

More News