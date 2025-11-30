Jets' Harrison Phillips: Active versus Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Phillips has been nursing a foot injury since early November, but it has not been severe enough for him to miss any games, and that trend will continue Sunday. The 2018 third-rounder has recorded 38 tackles (13 solo), including 0.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble through 11 regular-season games.
More News
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Deemed questionable for Week 13•
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Limited Thursday•
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Still nursing foot injury•
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Will play Week 12•
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Listed as questionable for Week 12•
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Still bothered by foot•