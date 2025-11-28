Jets' Harrison Phillips: Deemed questionable for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Phillips went DNP-limited-full in practice this week and has been playing through the foot injury for weeks. He should be out there against Atlanta. Phillips has started all 11 games this season, producing 38 tackles (13 solo), including 0.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
