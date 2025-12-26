Phillips (foot) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Phillips has not missed a game yet this season, participating in all 15 of the Jets' contests in the 2025 campaign. The defensive tackle has played over 60 percent of snaps for six consecutive weeks, a pattern he will likely continue in Sunday's divisional contest. In the Jets' last meeting with the Patriots during Week 11, Phillips logged five tackles (two solo) on 41 defensive snaps.