Jets' Harrison Phillips: Set to suit up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (foot) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Phillips has not missed a game yet this season, participating in all 15 of the Jets' contests in the 2025 campaign. The defensive tackle has played over 60 percent of snaps for six consecutive weeks, a pattern he will likely continue in Sunday's divisional contest. In the Jets' last meeting with the Patriots during Week 11, Phillips logged five tackles (two solo) on 41 defensive snaps.
