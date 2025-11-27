default-cbs-image
Philips (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Philips didn't practice Wednesday, but was able to get back on the field and log a limited session Thursday. The defensive tackle has been nursing a foot injury for multiple weeks and has managed to play through it. If the starter can log at least limited participation again Friday he will likely suit up for Sunday's contest against the Falcons.

