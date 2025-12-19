Fields (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Fields and Tyrod Taylor (groin/knee) are both listed as questionable. The healthier of the two signal-callers is expected to work as the backup to Brady Cook, who will draw his second consecutive start. At this point, Taylor looks like a likelier bet to handle the No. 2 role than Fields, who described himself as week-to-week Friday, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.