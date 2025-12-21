Fields (knee) is inactive as the Jets' emergency No. 3 quarterback for Sunday's game in New Orleans.

New York will go with Brady Cook as its starting quarterback for the second week in a row, after neither Tyrod Taylor (groin/knee) and Fields (knee) were available for last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. Both Taylor and Fields took part in all three of the Jets' practices this week, but Taylor will get the nod as Cook's top backup after putting in a full session Friday, whereas Fields was limited in each practice. The Jets haven't indicated that Cook will retain the starting gig for Weeks 17 and 18, but a strong showing against New Orleans would bolster his odds of holding down the job for the rest of the season.