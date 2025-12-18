Jets' Justin Fields: Listed as limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fields (knee) was listed as limited at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Fields and Tyrod Taylor (groin/knee) retained limited status Thursday as the Jets resumed practicing after holding a walkthrough Wednesday, for which both quarterbacks were also listed as limited. Brady Cook will start Sunday at New Orleans, which whichever one of Fields or Taylor is deemed healthier after Friday's practice set to work as the backup.