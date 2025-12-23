Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday that Fields (knee) is set to be placed on injured reserve.

The transaction is likely to be made official Wednesday, when New York will likely add another player to its 53-man roster in a corresponding move. Fields hadn't been available for any of the Jets' last three games, and though the quarterback resumed practicing in a limited fashion last week, the Jets opted to shut him down after his condition hadn't improved as quickly as the team had hoped. The 26-year-old is under contract through next season, but the Jets are unlikely to view him as anything more than a backup option heading into 2026 following an unproductive run as the team's starter over the first 11 weeks of 2025. Over his nine appearances, Fields completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 6.2 yards per attempt and a 7:1 TD:INT to go with 383 yards (5.4 per carry) and four scores on the ground, but he lost three fumbles and took 27 sacks on his 231 dropbacks.