Nwangwu (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.

Nwangwu wasn't on Wednesday's injury report, so it's possible he aggravated his hamstring injury during practice. The standout return man previously missed action this season due to a hamstring injury and concussion, which have combined to limit Nwangwu to five appearances. If Nwangwu sits out Sunday against the Ravens, Isaiah Williams would likely tack kick return duties onto his usual role as a punt returner.