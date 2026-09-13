Cooper is dealing with an ankle sprain after exiting in the first quarter of Sunday's 23-10 win over the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cooper was ruled out due to an ankle injury after the opening drive, during which the rookie first-round pick contributed a 30-yard catch. X-rays on the injury came back negative Sunday, but Cooper is set for an MRI on his sprained ankle, which should help clarify his potential return timeline. Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports that Cooper is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, which is typically associated with a multi-week recovery period.