Cooper may get fewer looks in the passing game Sunday versus Miami with Adonai Mitchell cleared to return from a finger injury, Amanda Vogt of the Jets' official site reports.

Cooper shined in his return from IR this past Sunday against New England, catching six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. That performance will likely gain him more attention from QB Geno Smith moving forward, but it must also be noted that Cooper's big game came in the absence of Mitchell, who is set to return Sunday following a four-game absence. Both Cooper and Mitchell are likely to remain behind Garrett Wilson in the pecking order, but it will be interesting to see if either Cooper or Mitchell is able to separate himself as the team's No. 2 wideout.