Jets' Rontez Miles: Evaluated for concussion
Miles suffered a eye laceration and is being evaluated for a concussion, Darryl Slater of the Star-Ledger reports.
The Jets have suffered a few injuries at safety during the preseason, with Miles becoming the fourth one dinged up. New York is banking on a couple of rookies to start at safety, so there's an opportunity for Miles if he can stay healthy.
