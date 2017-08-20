Play

Miles suffered a eye laceration and is being evaluated for a concussion, Darryl Slater of the Star-Ledger reports.

The Jets have suffered a few injuries at safety during the preseason, with Miles becoming the fourth one dinged up. New York is banking on a couple of rookies to start at safety, so there's an opportunity for Miles if he can stay healthy.

