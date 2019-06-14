Darnold and the Jets offense struggled during June minicamp, though dropped passes were part of the problem, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Darnold's work throughout the offseason program has mostly drawn praise from the media, but it sounds like the Gang Green defense got the best of the offense in the final few practices before training camp. In addition to learning a new scheme from coach Adam Gase, the 22-year-old quarterback is trying to get comfortable with offseason acquisitions Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder. The Jets have a well-balanced group of pass catchers, though tight end could be a weak spot early in the season with Chris Herndon expected to serve a short suspension.