Jets' Sam Darnold: Struggles during minicamp
Darnold and the Jets offense struggled during June minicamp, though dropped passes were part of the problem, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Darnold's work throughout the offseason program has mostly drawn praise from the media, but it sounds like the Gang Green defense got the best of the offense in the final few practices before training camp. In addition to learning a new scheme from coach Adam Gase, the 22-year-old quarterback is trying to get comfortable with offseason acquisitions Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder. The Jets have a well-balanced group of pass catchers, though tight end could be a weak spot early in the season with Chris Herndon expected to serve a short suspension.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath Cummings' Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings unveils 12 early sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Heath Cummings' Breakouts 1.0
Heath Cummings unveils his 12 early 2019 breakouts to target on Draft Day.
-
Heath Cummings' Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings says you should stay away from these 10 big names in 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
RB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position...
-
QB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How should you tackle the quarterback position in 2019? Dave Richard breaks it down and gives...