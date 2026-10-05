Darnold completed 13 of 22 passes for 168 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and rushed three times for six yards during Sunday's 30-23 victory against the Chargers.

On a day in which the Seahawks rode the ground game to the tune of 33 carries, led by RB Emanuel Wilson's 21, Darnold didn't have to do much to keep the Chargers at bay. Darnold's two touchdown throws went for 23 (Wilson) and six yards (WR Tory Horton), bringing his total on the campaign to six in a little more than eight quarters of play. Darnold will be seeking to bounce back in terms of yardage, at least, next Sunday versus the 49ers.