Darnold (quadriceps), who won't play this coming Sunday at Las Vegas, is expected to return in Week 12 at San Francisco on Sunday, Nov. 29 after a Week 11 bye, Gregg Bell of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR Seattle reports.

Darnold is one week removed from suffering a quad injury and cracked ribs in a Week 8 loss to the Bears, which sidelined him Sunday against the Cardinals and will keep him in street clothes in Week 10. For as long as Darnold is sidelined, Drew Lock (oblique) is lined up to be the Seahawks' starting quarterback.