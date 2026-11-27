Darnold (quadriceps) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Gregg Bell of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR Seattle reports.

Darnold thus is returning from a two-game absence due to a quad injury and cracked ribs, benefiting from the Seahawks' Week 11 bye. When asked if Darnold is 100 percent, head coach Mike Macdonald told Bell that "pretty much nobody is fully health at this point in the season," indicating that the quarterback still may be dealing with residual effects of those health concerns. In any case, Darnold will resume starting duties for the Seahawks this weekend.