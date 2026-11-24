Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Darnold (quadriceps/rib) made a "good bit of progress" over the Seahawks' Week 11 bye and will start Sunday at San Francisco if he fares well during Wednesday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Darnold has been sidelined for the Seahawks' last two games due to a quad issue and a cracked rib, but he was back on the field Monday for a bonus practice coming out of the bye week. While Macdonald relayed that Darnold "looked great" and took "a ton of reps" during what the coach referred to as more of a walk-through session, the Seahawks want to see how the veteran quarterback responds to a full-speed practice Wednesday before giving him the green light to start Week 12. After leading the Seahawks to their second Super Bowl championship in 2025, Darnold has endured a rough start to 2026, completing 60.2 percent of his passes and posting a 10:9 TD:INT while missing nearly four full games due to injury.