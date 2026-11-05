Darnold (quadriceps), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is considered week-to-week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Mike Macdonald labeled Darnold week-to-week Wednesday while adding that Darnold isn't expected to be placed on injured reserve due to his injury. Backup Drew Lock missed the previous two games due to an elbow injury but has a chance to return Sunday against the Cardinals and take over the starting role. If Lock isn't ready to suit up, 2025 third-round pick Jalen Milroe could be tabbed for the first regular-season start of the latter's NFL career.