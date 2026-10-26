Darnold completed 20 of 28 passes for 257 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Chiefs. He added two rushing attempts for 17 yards.

Darnold threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the second quarter to give the Seahawks a 10-0 lead, but Darnold's end-zone interception from the 3-yard line in the final minute of the first half allowed the Chiefs to stay within striking distance. Seattle's dominant defense made sure Darnold's eighth interception in five starts since returning from a glute injury wouldn't prove too costly. He has matched that interception total with eight touchdown passes over that span. Darnold and the 4-3 Seahawks will play at home in primetime again Week 8, hosting the Bears on MNF.