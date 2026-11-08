Darnold (quadriceps) may miss Seattle's Week 10 game at Las Vegas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Darnold already has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, and the combination of the quadriceps injury and cracked ribs he suffered last Monday against the Bears is threatening to sideline him for multiple weeks. The Seahawks have a Week 11 bye on the schedule, so getting him healthy for the stretch run from late November through early January may sway the team's decision-making. As long as Darnold is out, Drew Lock (right elbow) will direct Seattle's offense.