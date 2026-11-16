Coach Mike Macdonald noted ahead of Seattle's Week 11 bye that the team is "really optimistic" Darnold (quadriceps/ribs) is "going to be able to get a full week's worth of work and be able to play" Nov. 29 against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Darnold, who last played in Week 8, has quad and rib issues to overcome, but barring any setbacks, he's trending toward a Week 12 return. "If he gets through the week well, he'll start," Macdonald said of the team's veteran signal caller. "Sam's our starting quarterback." In his absence, Drew Lock has helmed the Seattle's offense, backed up by Jalen Milroe