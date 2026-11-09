Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Darnold (quadriceps/ribs) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Meanwhile, Macdonald noted that the Seahawks got a "good exam" for Drew Lock, who is nursing an oblique injury but is expected to be able to play through the issue and make a second straight start in Week 10. With a bye on tap for the Seahawks in Week 11, Darnold will benefit from some extended time to recover from his injuries and will turn his focus toward returning to action Nov. 29 versus the 49ers.