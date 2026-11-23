Darnold (quadriceps/ribs) was suited up for Monday's unofficial practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks are coming off a Week 11 bye, so they're allowed to hold a session outside of the normal bounds under NFL rules. Darnold sat out Weeks 9 and 10 due to a quad injury and cracked ribs that he sustained during a Week 8 loss to the Bears, but head coach Mike Macdonald has said multiple times in the interim that the team is optimistic that its No. 1 QB will return in Week 12. Wednesday's practice report will set the tone for Darnold's potential to do so this coming Sunday at San Francisco.