Darnold (quadriceps) practiced fully Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Head coach Mike Macdonald told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com on Wednesday that Darnold will start Sunday at San Francisco if he fares well in practice this week, and a full practice is a good place for the quarterback to kick things off. Darnold has missed the last two contests due to a quad injury and cracked ribs, but only the first concern was mentioned on Wednesday's practice report, indicating his improved level of health.