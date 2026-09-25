Coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Darnold (glute) is "going to play" Sunday at Washington, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Darnold thus will miss only seven-plus quarters after initial reports indicated that he could be out up to one month due to the right glute injury he picked up in the Seahawks' Week 1 victory against the Patriots. Considering he logged a full practice Thursday, he'll supplant Drew Lock in the starting lineup this weekend, looking to build upon his one completion on two pass attempts for 13 yards so far this season.