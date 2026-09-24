Darnold (glute) was a full practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After returning to practice Wednesday as limited for the first time since suffering a right glute injury in the early stages of the Seahawks' Week 1 win against the Patriots, Darnold has experienced a quick trajectory in his recovery by handling every on-field rep one day later. Coach Mike Macdonald is expected to name a starting quarterback for Week 3 between Darnold and Drew Lock on Friday, so the overall situation may be resolved in short order. If Darnold gains clearance to return, he'll take over direction of the Seahawks offense Sunday at Washington.