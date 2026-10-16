Darnold completed 27 of 51 passes for 278 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed twice for 19 yards in the Seahawks' 17-14 overtime loss to the Broncos on Thursday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Darnold's final passing yardage total appears perfectly acceptable from a fantasy standpoint, but the veteran quarterback couldn't produce anywhere near enough scoring and also committed a pair of critical turnovers. While Darnold's first interception didn't lead to any points, it came at the Broncos' 31-yard line with 1:31 remaining and could have cost Seattle the game had the Seahawks not gotten another opportunity with the ball by subsequently forcing a three-and-out from Denver. Darnold's second pick did ultimately lead to the loss, as it came on the first drive of overtime at the Seahawks' 43-yard line to set the Broncos up on the edge of field-goal range. Darnold's yardage total was his second highest of the season, but he's been much more mistake-prone while throwing seven interceptions, half his 2025 total. Darnold may have a tough time atoning in Week 7 as well, as the Chiefs will pay a visit for a Sunday night showdown on Oct. 25.