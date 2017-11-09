John Greco: Placed on waivers
Greco was waived by the Saints on Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
The Saints claimed offensive tackle Bryce Harris off waivers Monday, which likely led to Greco's departure.
