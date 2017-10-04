Greco plans to sign with the Saints, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints made several roster moves on Tuesday but none were bigger than placing veteran tackle Zach Strief on injured reserve. The Saints will bring in Greco to shore up the line, but the guard's exact role in New Orlean's offense remains to be seen. Look for more updates to come as Greco gets accustomed to his new home.