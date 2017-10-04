Saints' John Greco: Signing with Saints
Greco plans to sign with the Saints, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.
The Saints made several roster moves on Tuesday but none were bigger than placing veteran tackle Zach Strief on injured reserve. The Saints will bring in Greco to shore up the line, but the guard's exact role in New Orlean's offense remains to be seen. Look for more updates to come as Greco gets accustomed to his new home.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...