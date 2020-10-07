site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kerrith Whyte: Lands on practice squad IR
RotoWire Staff
Whyte was placed on the Lions' practice squad/injured list Tuesday with an unspecified injury, Erik Schlitt of USA Today reports.
The 23-year-old will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to the undisclosed injury. Whyte joined Detroit's practice squad in early September after being waived by Pittsburgh.
