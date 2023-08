Johnson (appendix) was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Johnson missed the end of training camp due to an appendectomy, which may have been a factor in him missing out on a roster spot. The 25-year-old was a sixth-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2022 Draft and played in 16 games with the team as a rookie, featuring mostly on special teams. Zangaro reports that the Eagles would like to have Johnson back as a member of their practice squad.