Philadelphia signed Johnson (appendix) to its practice squad Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson missed the end of the Eagles' training camp due to an appendectomy and subsequently didn't make the 53-man roster, but he's now at least back in the fold. He contributed more on special teams than on defense during his rookie season, so if he's to be elevated to the active roster, it will likely be to contribute on that front.