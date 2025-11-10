Lance McCutcheon: Cut from the practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutcheon was released from the Titans practice squad Monday, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.
McCutcheon will look for a new home after spending just over two weeks on the Titans' practice squad. The Montana native hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since he was with the Rams in 2022, and has now spent time with both Pittsburgh and Tennessee this season.
