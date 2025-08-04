Jackson (leg) was forced to leave practice early Sunday with a leg injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Jackson was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is expected to compete for the backup strong safety role behind starter Brian Branch. Jackson will have a handful of days to return to action prior to Friday's preseason matchup with the Falcons. The rookie already made a positive impression, recording six total tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 34-7 loss to the Chargers.