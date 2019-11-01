Lions' Tra Carson: Questionable with hamstring injury
Carson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Oakland, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Carson was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and logged another limited session Friday. He got a surprise start in last week's 31-26 win over the Giants, taking 12 carries for 34 yards while playing 31 percent of snaps on offense. A Week 9 absence would leave more work for Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic, while Paul Perkins was cut on Wednesday and re-signed to the practice squad Friday. Final word on Carson's status may not come until the Lions release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.
