Play

The Lions released Carson (hamstring) from injured reserve Friday.

Carson got an unexpected start Week 8 against the Giants, taking 12 carries for 34 yards in a 31-26 victory. He then was listed on the Week 9 injury report, ultimately being sent to IR last Saturday. Carson could draw some interest as a back-of-roster depth option if/when he gets healthy. Meanwhile, the Lions have Ty Johnson, J.D. McKissic and Paul Perkins in their backfield.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories