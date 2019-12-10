Play

Carson worked out for the Lions recently, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

There has been no report that Carson reached a deal with the club as of yet, but at least he is seemingly healthy. The 27-year-old has seen time on both the Packers' and Lions' active rosters this season.

