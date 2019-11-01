Carson (hamstring) will take part in practice Friday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Carson was slowed by a hamstring injury Thursday, but coach Matt Patricia told reporters that Carson is day-to-day and will be able to get some work in Friday. Carson's injury leaves his Week 9 status up in the air, but his ability to practice in some fashion Friday provides reason to believe he'll ultimately gain clearance to play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories