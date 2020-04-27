Tra Carson: Cut loose after draft
The Lions cut Carson on Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Carson spent time with the Lions and Packers in 2019, even making a surprise start Week 8 and taking 12 carries for 34 yards. He then suffered a hamstring injury, which led to the Lions placing him on IR and then cutting him, only to re-sign him in January. The team is letting Carson go again after using second- and fifth-round draft picks on running backs D'Andre Swift and Jason Huntley.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Winston heading to Saints
Winston is reportedly close to signing a one-year deal in New Orleans to backup Drew Brees,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Conner
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...