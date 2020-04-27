Play

The Lions cut Carson on Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Carson spent time with the Lions and Packers in 2019, even making a surprise start Week 8 and taking 12 carries for 34 yards. He then suffered a hamstring injury, which led to the Lions placing him on IR and then cutting him, only to re-sign him in January. The team is letting Carson go again after using second- and fifth-round draft picks on running backs D'Andre Swift and Jason Huntley.

