The Commanders released Wright from their practice squad Tuesday.

Wright was elevated from the practice squad to handle kicking duties for the Commanders in Monday's 28-7 loss to the Chiefs. Though he connected on his only kick of the game -- an extra-point try late in the second quarter -- Wright will end up parting ways with the organization one day later. Wright's release likely signals that Matt Gay (back) will be ready to serve as the Commanders' placekicker in their Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks.