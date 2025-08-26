Wright was released by the Panthers on Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Wright signed with the Panthers in February and competed with rookie Ryan Fitzgerald for the team's starting kicker role at training camp, ultimately losing the battle. Wright missed his lone field-goal attempt, while also adding a PAT over two preseason games with Carolina. The kicker has appeared in at least one regular-season contest in five consecutive seasons, so he'll likely find another opportunity elsewhere in 2025.