The Colts cut Adderley on Thursday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

A 2019 second-round pick, Adderley played four seasons with the Chargers and suited up in 50 games (44 starts), recording 232 tackles (168 solo), 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. He chose to retire in 2023, citing a desire to preserve his health and spend time with loved ones. However, he began a comeback attempt in April when he signed with the Colts, but that was cut short before OTAs began.