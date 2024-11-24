Malik Nabers New York Giants WR

The Giants' Malik Nabers (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing Friday's practice. As per early Sunday reports, Nabers is expected to play. If the talented rookie does suit up, he'll be catching passes from the just promoted Tommy DeVito, who will serve as the starting quarterback versus Tampa Bay in place of Daniel Jones, who was waived Saturday.

DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR

The Eagles' DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. The star wideout's absence will move Jahan Dotson into the No. 2 role alongside A.J. Brown, while rookies Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith will also have the opportunity for bigger roles. However, given how little all three receivers have contributed thus far this season, tight ends Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra could be some of the biggest beneficiaries of Smith's absence in terms of leftover targets that Brown himself doesn't absorb.

Keenan Allen Chicago Bears WR

The Bears' Keenan Allen (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Vikings after turning in a limited practice Friday. As per Saturday night reports, Allen is expected to play. If he were to reverse course, Rome Odunze would move into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, while DeAndre Carter and Tyler Scott would profile as the No. 3 and No. 4 wideouts, respectively.

Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full session Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Evans is fully expected to play barring any setbacks in pregame warmups. In his expected return, the star receiver should walk back into an even heavier workload than he had before the injury, considering Chris Godwin was lost for the season with a dislocated ankle in the same game Evans went down with his hamstring issue.

Ladd McConkey Los Angeles Chargers WR

The Chargers' Ladd McConkey (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens after missing Thursday's session and turning in a limited practice Friday and Saturday. If McConkey were sidelined, plenty of targets would open up for Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston, who would slot in as Los Angeles' top two receivers versus a vulnerable Baltimore secondary. Jalen Reagor and DJ Chark would also likely see an increase in snaps behind them while bumping up a spot on the depth chart.

Adam Thielen Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers' Adam Thielen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per head coach Dave Canales' comments Friday and confirmed by early Sunday reports, Thielen is expected to play versus Kansas City in what would be his first game action since Week 3. If the veteran receiver does indeed make it back from his seven-game absence, he'll slot in as the No. 1 receiver since Diontae Johnson was traded to the Ravens while Thielen was sidelined.

Jalen Coker Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers' Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing Friday's practice. If Coker can't suit up, David Moore is projected to move up to the No. 3 receiver role versus Kansas City.

Brandin Cooks Dallas Cowboys WR

The Cowboys' Brandin Cooks (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after having his practice window opened Wednesday and putting in limited sessions all week. With the veteran wideout on injured reserve for at least one more game, Jalen Tolbert will remain the No. 2 receiver versus Washington.

Josh Reynolds Denver Broncos WR