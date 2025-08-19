Banks did not participate in Monday's training camp practice due to a back injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Banks has been working through a lingering back issue through training camp. He was able to play in the Packers' preseason opener against the Jets but was sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Colts. Banks could be sidelined for Green Bay's preseason finale against the Seahawks this Saturday, which would likely lead to Donovan Jennings starting at left guard for a second straight game. Banks signed a four-year, $77 million contract with the Packers in March to serve as the team's starting left guard.