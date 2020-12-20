Rodgers completed 20 of his 29 pass attempts for 143 yards and one touchdown in Week 15 against the Panthers. He added five rushes for 26 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Rodgers was in rhythm early and led the Packers to touchdowns on each of their first two drives. He capped the first with a one-yard touchdown toss to Robert Tonyan, before rushing into the end zone for a five-yard touchdown on Green Bay's second drive. However, Rodgers wouldn't reach the end zone again and took to the air only 10 times in the second half after building a three-possession lead. The Packers will likely be in for a more competitive game in Week 16 against the Titans, which should give Rodgers more of a chance to work downfield.